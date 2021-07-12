New Delhi: PAN Link with LIC Policy – You must have linked your PAN with your Aadhaar. Now, you must link the permanent account number (PAN) with your LIC policy. You can do it online by visiting Life Insurance Corporation official website.Also Read - Vijay Sethupathi in The Family Man 3? Actor Says ‘I Am Doing Raj And DK’s Web Series’
- Before doing PAN Link with LIC Policy, you need to keep your PAN card along with the list of policies. You need to make sure that the number you have entered is active as An OTP will be sent by LIC to the mobile number entered.
- Readers please note that after submitting the form, a message will be shown on the success of the registration request.
- First, you need visit https://licindia.in/ .
- On the homepage of the official website of LIC, you need to visit “Online Services”.
- On the “Online Services” section, you need to click on “Online PAN Registration” option.
- Once you click you will be taken to “Link You PAN To Your LIC Policies” page. You need to click on ‘proceed’.
- You need to enter a number of details – Date Of Birth, gender, email id, PAN, Full Name As Per PAN, Mobile Number as per Aadhaar, Policy number.
- You need to tick on the declaration box. You need to enter captcha.
- You need to click on “Get OTP” and you will receive the OTP on the registered mobile number.
- Then you will be in “Verify Your Details” page, and you need to enter the OTP that you received.
- If your verification is successful, you will go to “Link PAN With Policy – Acknowledgement”.
- Finally, “Request for PAN Registration received” will be displayed.