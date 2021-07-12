New Delhi: PAN Link with LIC Policy – You must have linked your PAN with your Aadhaar. Now, you must link the permanent account number (PAN) with your LIC policy. You can do it online by visiting Life Insurance Corporation official website.Also Read - Vijay Sethupathi in The Family Man 3? Actor Says ‘I Am Doing Raj And DK’s Web Series’

Before doing PAN Link with LIC Policy, you need to keep your PAN card along with the list of policies. You need to make sure that the number you have entered is active as An OTP will be sent by LIC to the mobile number entered.

Readers please note that after submitting the form, a message will be shown on the success of the registration request.