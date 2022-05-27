Paradeep Phosphates IPO | New Delhi: The IPO of Paradeep Phosphates is all set to list on the bourses on May 27. The shares of the company will list on NSE and BSE. The third-largest producer of non-urea fertiliser in the country is looking o raise Rs 1,501 crore through its public issue. Out of this, Rs 1,004 crore is expected to be raised through a fresh issue of shares. The shares opened for subscription on May 17 and closed on May 19. The share Pardeep Phosphates IPO allotment status was announced on May 24.Also Read - Aether Industries IPO Opens Today; Check GMP, Date, Price Band And Other Details Here

Paradeep Phosphates IPO GMP

The grey market premium (GMP) of the IPO has been steady for the past 3 days. According to data on ipowatch.in, as of May 26, the GMP was Rs 0.50 per share. The GMP today will not be available as the shares will be listed on the stock exchanges today. However, according to a report by Mint, experts expect an at par listing for the shares of the company.

Paradeep Phosphates IPO Details

Paradeep Phosphates IPO Allotment : The share allotment was announced on May 24.

: The share allotment was announced on May 24. Paradeep Phosphates IPO Price: The price band has been fixed at Rs 39- Rs 42 per share.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 39- Rs 42 per share. Paradeep Phosphates IPO Listing Date: The shares are to be listed on May 27, 2022.

The shares are to be listed on May 27, 2022. Paradeep Phosphates IPO Face Value: The face value of one share has been fixed at Rs 10.

The face value of one share has been fixed at Rs 10. Paradeep Phosphates IPO Lot Size: An investor can bid for a minimum of 350 shares of the company in one lot. It amounts to Rs 14,700 per lot. The maximum bid was fixed at 13 lots, amounting to Rs 1,91,100.

Paradeep Phosphates IPO: Direct Link To Check Share Price on BSE, NSE

BSE

Go to https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/paradeep-phosphates-ltd/paradeep/543530/.

The live share price and other details like face value and m-cap will also be available here.

NSE