New Delhi: After a series full of twists and turns, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has finally taken over as Twitter boss. After acquiring the micro-blogging site, Musk's first job was to fire Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, the company's policy chief Vijaya Gadde and others. Reports claimed that Agrawal and Segal have left the company's San Francisco headquarters and will not be returning.

Parag Agrawal’s Severance Package Will Surprise You

However, Agrawal's Twitter bio still refers to him as the CEO of the micro-blogging site. While an official confirmation is awaited, reports stated that Agrawal is entitled to get $42 million (₹3,457,145,328.00) as a severance (exit) package if Musk sacks IIT Bombay alumnus within 12 months of a change in control. For the unversed, Agrawal was appointed as the Twitter CEO in November 2021.

Parag Agrawal never put his foot down against Musk

Recently, a treasure trove of texts exchanged between Musk and Agrawal had gone viral. Musk told Agrawal that he does not want to be a boss, to which Agrawal replied that the Tesla CEO should also treat him like an engineer instead of a CEO.

“Frankly, I hate doing mgmt stuff. I kinda don’t think I should be the boss of anyone. But I love helping solve technical/product design problems,” Musk told Agrawal.

“Treat me like an engineer instead of a CEO,” Agrawal replied.

Musk told him that he has tons of ideas, but “I just want Twitter to be maximum amazing”.

“I would like to understand the technical details of the Twitter codebase. This will help me calibrate the dumbness of my suggestions,” he wrote to Agrawal.

“I used to be CTO and have been in our codebase for a long time. So I can answer many, many of your questions,” Agrawal replied.

Agrawal told Musk that he is free to tweet “is Twitter dying?” or anything else about Twitter “but it’s my responsibility to tell you that it’s not helping me make Twitter better in the current context”.

“Next time we speak, I’d like to provide you with a perspective on the level of internal distraction right now and how it is hurting our ability to do work. I would like the company to get to a place where we are more resilient and don’t get distracted, but we aren’t there right now,” a defiant Agrawal had told Musk.