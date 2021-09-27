New Delhi: Paras Defence IPO Share Allotment status is all set to be known on Tuesday. Investors, who have subscribed the initial public offering, are eagerly waiting for the share allotment announcement. Paras Defence IPO was opened for subscription on September 21 and closed on September 23.Also Read - Paras Defence IPO Allotment Date: Share Price, Direct Link To Check Status

Paras Defence IPO Share Allotment Status Link

To check the status of their application, investors need to visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx . Once you land on the page, you need to go to “Status of Issue Application” section. You need to enter issue type, issue name, application number, Permanent Account Number (PAN).

Paras Defence IPO Details, Price, Listing Date