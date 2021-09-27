New Delhi: Paras Defence IPO Share Allotment status is all set to be known on Tuesday. Investors, who have subscribed the initial public offering, are eagerly waiting for the share allotment announcement. Paras Defence IPO was opened for subscription on September 21 and closed on September 23.Also Read - Paras Defence IPO Allotment Date: Share Price, Direct Link To Check Status
Paras Defence IPO Share Allotment Status Link
- To check the status of their application, investors need to visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx .
- Once you land on the page, you need to go to “Status of Issue Application” section.
- You need to enter issue type, issue name, application number, Permanent Account Number (PAN).
Paras Defence IPO Details, Price, Listing Date
- Paras Defence IPO has a face value of Rs 10 per equity share. It has an IPO price of Rs 165 to Rs 175 per equity share.
- The initial public offering has a market lot of 85 shares and the minimum order quantity of 85 shares.
- Paras Defence IPO is likely to be listed at BSE and NSE on October 1.
- Paras Defence IPO has an issue size aggregating up to Rs 170.78 crore. The IPO has a fresh issue of Rs 140.60 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 30.18 crore.
- The IPO received a whopping 304.26 times overall. The non-institutional investors (NII) category received a massive 927.70 times subscription, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 169.65 times and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 112.81 times, as per a PTI report.
- Paras Defence and Space Technologies garnered a little over Rs 51 crore from anchor investors ahead of the subscription period.