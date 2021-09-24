New Delhi: The initial public offering (IPO) of Paras Defence and Space Technologies has received an overwhelming response during its subscription period. Now all eyes are on the Paras Defence IPO allotment date. The IPO saw a whopping 304.26 times subscription on the closing day on Thursday. The IPO received bids for 2,17,26,31,875 shares against 71,40,793 shares on offer, according to an update on the NSE, as per a PTI report.
Paras Defence IPO Date, Direct Link To Check
- Paras Defence IPO share allotment is likely to take place on September 28, according to chittorgarh website.
- Investors can check can check the status of their application at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
- Investors need to enter the issue type, issue name, application number, and Permanent Account Number (PAN).
- The non-institutional investors (NII) category received a massive 927.70 times subscription, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 169.65 times and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 112.81 times.
- The initial public offering has a face value of Rs 10 per equity share.
- Paras Defence IPO price has been fixed at Rs 165 to Rs 175 per equity share.
- It has a market lot and minimum order quantity of 85 shares.
- Paras Defence shares will be listed at BSE and NSE.
- The IPO has an issue size of Rs 30.18 crore.
- Ahead of the subscription period, Paras Defence and Space Technologies raised around Rs 51 crore from anchor investors.