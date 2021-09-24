New Delhi: The initial public offering (IPO) of Paras Defence and Space Technologies has received an overwhelming response during its subscription period. Now all eyes are on the Paras Defence IPO allotment date. The IPO saw a whopping 304.26 times subscription on the closing day on Thursday. The IPO received bids for 2,17,26,31,875 shares against 71,40,793 shares on offer, according to an update on the NSE, as per a PTI report.

