New Delhi: Paras Defence IPO shares allotment process has been completed and now they have started the initiation of refunds. Those who did not receive any share, are seeking to know refund status. Paras Defence IPO will be listed at BSE and NSE on Friday, as per details provided by Chittorgarh website.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman's Hair Catches Fire While Working in Kitchen, But She Realises It After 45 Seconds | Watch
Shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies have been allotted following the completion of subscription of the company’s initial public offering (IPO). Those, who had subscribed the IPO but were not allotted any share, will get the refunds between 3 to 10 days after the allotment process. Also Read - Time to be Worried Again? India Records 23,529 New COVID Cases, 24% Higher Than Yesterday
IPO Allotment refunds are sent through two different modes – Electronic Clearing Service (ECS) and Cheques. Under the ECS method, the refund amount is deposited in your bank account. Cheque process may take longer as you will receive it through post office, as per Chittorgarh website. Also Read - CSK Predicted Playing 11 vs SRH, IPL 2021 Match 44: Will MS Dhoni Bring Back Dwayne Bravo in Place of Sam Curran at Sharjah?
Paras Defence IPO Share Price, Details
- Paras Defence IPO has a face value of Rs 10 per equity share.
- The IPO price was fixed between Rs 165 and Rs 175 per equity share.
- Paras Defence IPO has a market lot and minimum order quantity of 85 shares.
- The issue size of the initial public offering is Rs 170.78 crore. Out of the total, the fresh issue is aggregating up to Rs 140.60 crore. The offer for sale is aggregating up to Rs 30.18 crore.