New Delhi: Share allotment of Paras Defence and Space Technologies' initial public offering (IPO) is taking place today. Those, who have subscribed the Paras Defence IPO, are all set to know their application status on Tuesday.
Paras Defence IPO Share Allotment Status Check
- Paras Defence IPO share allotment status can checked online. Investors need to go to the BSE India portal – https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
- Subscribers of Paras Defence IPO can the status of their application at “Status of Issue Application” section.
- You need to enter details such as Issue type, Issue name, Application name, and Permanent Account Number (PAN).
Paras Defence IPO Price, Listing Date Details
- The initial public offering was opened for subscription on September 21 and closed on September 23.
- Paras Defence IPO is likely to be listed at BSE and NSE on October 1.
- The initial public offering has a face value of Rs 10 per equity share.
- Paras Defence IPO price is Rs 165 to Rs 175 per equity share.
- Paras Defence IPO has a market lot and the minimum order quantity 85 shares.
- The initial public offering has a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 170.78 crore.
- The IPO has a fresh issue of Rs 140.60 crore and and offer for sale aggregating up to Rs 30.18 crore.
- The IPO has been subscribed 304.26 times overall. In QIB segment, IPO has been subscribed by 169.65 times, 927.7 times at NII segment, and 112.81 times at RII segment.