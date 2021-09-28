New Delhi: Share allotment of Paras Defence and Space Technologies’ initial public offering (IPO) is taking place today. Those, who have subscribed the Paras Defence IPO, are all set to know their application status on Tuesday.Also Read - David Warner Reacts With Cryptic Post on Instagram After SRH Drop Him For IPL Game vs RR in Dubai

Paras Defence IPO Share Allotment Status Check

Paras Defence IPO share allotment status can checked online. Investors need to go to the BSE India portal – https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Subscribers of Paras Defence IPO can the status of their application at “Status of Issue Application” section. You need to enter details such as Issue type, Issue name, Application name, and Permanent Account Number (PAN).

Paras Defence IPO Price, Listing Date Details