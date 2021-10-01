New Delhi: Paras Defence IPO today made an excellent debut at the stock market as the company’s shares were listed at a hefty premium of 171 per cent. Shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd were trading at Rs 498.75, up from its IPO price of Rs 165 to Rs 175, according to details on BSE India website.Also Read - Smriti Mandhana Wins Twitterverse After Maiden Test Century During Ind-W vs Aus-W
Investors can check the share price of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd by official portal of BSE India – https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/paras-defence-and-space-technologies-ltd/paras/543367/
Paras Defence IPO Details
- Paras Defence and Space Technologies IPO size was Rs 170.78 crore. Out of the total, the fresh issue is aggregating up to Rs 140.60 crore. The offer for sale was aggregating up to Rs 30.18 crore, as per details provided on chittorgarh website.
- The IPO had a market lot and minimum order quantity of 85 shares.
- The initial public offering was subscribed 304.26 times. In QIB segment, the ipo was subscribed 169.65 times, in NII section 927.70 times, in RII segment 112.81 times, as per Chittorgarh website.
- Paras Defence and Space Technologies had garnered a little over Rs 51 crore from anchor investors ahead of the subscription period.
- Paras Defence and Space Technologies’ business is highly dependent on projects and programmes that are undertaken by the central government and associated entities, such as defence public sector undertakings and government organisations involved in space research, as per a PTI report.
- The company is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, and testing a wide range of defence and space engineering products and solutions, it said.
- Notably, proceeds of the fresh issue would be used to fund capital expenditure requirements, to support incremental working capital needs, and repayment or prepayment of loans availed by the company, as per the PTI report.