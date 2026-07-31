Share Market News: Healthcare stock gains 5 percent ahead of Q1 results, offers 91 percent return in six months; check details here

The brokerage stated in its report that Park Medi World is steadily expanding its hospital network in North India. In the report, the brokerage stated that officials visited the company to understand Park Medi World's growth strategy and operational preparedness.

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New Delhi: Hospitality company Park Medi World Ltd.’s stock ended the trading session almost 5% higher today. The counter ended at Rs 292.45, up 4.78%, or 13.35 rupees, on the BSE. Earlier, the stock opened for trading today at Rs 282.95 on BSE and has so far touched an intraday high of Rs 301.95.

According to BSE Analytics, the company’s stock has gained nearly 5 per cent in the past week. The stock has gained more than 27 per cent in the past three months and 91 per cent in the past six months. On a yearly basis, the stock has gained 95 per cent so far in 2026.

The company had informed in a filing on July 29 that its Board of Directors will meet on Monday, August 3, 2026 to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Recently, brokerage firm Choice Institutional Equities issued a buy call on hospital company Park Medi World Ltd., with a target price of ₹350. The brokerage stated in its report that Park Medi World is steadily expanding its hospital network in North India. In the report, the brokerage stated that officials visited the company to understand Park Medi World’s growth strategy and operational preparedness.

Earlier, the company said it will acquire 100 per cent of the outstanding shareholding of The Medicity Hospital, Rudrapur, in an all-cash transaction valued at Rs 177 crore.

The acquisition marks Park Group’s entry into Uttarakhand, expanding its presence into a sixth state.

The Medicity Hospital, Rudrapur, is multi-super speciality healthcare institution with a 330-bed capacity.

“This acquisition is consistent with the company’s growth strategy, which seeks to maximise operational synergies and achieve economies of scale through strategic deployment of assets in high-potential, underserved markets,” Park Medi World stated.

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