Share Market News: Hospital sector stock in focus as company aims to reach 5740-bed capacity by FY28, check details here

According to the company, the hospital will be built on 3.22 acres of land. An investment of approximately Rs 200 crore will be made.

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New Delhi: Park Medi World’s stock is on investors’ radar today as the company released its annual report for the fiscal year 2025-2026, providing investors with important information. In this report, the company outlined its expansion plans for fiscal year 2027-28. The hospital operator aims to increase its network capacity to 5,740 beds over the next two years. According to the company’s annual report, it plans to add approximately 2,130 new beds. Currently, the company has a bed capacity of approximately 4,290 and aims to add approximately 1,450 more beds by fiscal year 2028.

The company’s stock was trading 0.60% or Rs 1.75 lower at Rs 288.80 on the NSE as of 9:21 am today and on the BSE, the stock was trading 0.36% or Rs 1.05 lower at Rs 289. The company will build a 550-bed multi-super speciality hospital in Prayagraj.

Recently, the company announced that it had secured a major contract to build and operate a 550-bed multi-super speciality hospital in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The project was awarded to the company by the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Through this project, Park Group is expanding its healthcare business in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the company, the hospital will be built on 3.22 acres of land. An investment of approximately Rs 200 crore will be made. The hospital is targeted for completion within two years of the planned deadline. Once completed, Park Group will operate the hospital under a 45-year long-term lease.

Park Medi World reported a strong performance in the first quarter of FY 2026-27. In the June quarter, the company’s consolidated net profit increased 35 percent year-on-year to Rs 886 million, compared to Rs 655 million in the same quarter last year. The company’s net profit margin also increased 2.20 percentage points to 18.6%. Its earnings per share (EPS) increased 20% to Rs 2.05, compared to Rs 1.70 in the June quarter last year.

The company’s operating income also increased by 19% to Rs 475.7 crore, compared to Rs 398.8 crore a year ago. The company’s EBITDA margin increased by 20 basis points to 26.5%. During this period, the company’s total bed capacity increased by 32% year-on-year to 3,960 beds, compared to 3,000 beds last year. The total number of patients in the company also increased by 17%. The number of OPD patients increased by 17% and the number of IPD patients increased by 16%. As of June 30, 2026, the company’s near-term debt was Rs 25.6 crore, while fixed deposits stood at Rs 299.8 crore.

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