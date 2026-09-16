Share Market News: Hospital sector stock in focus as company expands in Uttar Pradesh with 300-bed hospital, check details here

The rupee fell 3 paise to 95.91 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, facing pressure from a strong American currency and outflow of foreign funds.

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New Delhi: Hospital sector company Park Medi World Ltd.’s stock is on the radar today. In its latest exchange filing today, the company stated that Park Group’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Aggarwal Hospital and Research Services Private Limited (AHRSPL), has entered into an Operation and Management Agreement with Axis Educational Society (AES) on September 16, 2026.

Under this agreement, AHRSPL will operate and manage the 300-bed multi-super specialty hospital ‘Axis Hospital and Research Centre’ in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, for 28 years. In the filing, the company stated that before the hospital opens, it will be renovated and equipped with modern medical equipment to provide multi-super specialty services to patients in Kanpur and surrounding areas.

The hospital is planned to be operational by the end of the current financial year. Under the deal, AHRSPL will provide AES with a 6% revenue share of the hospital’s collections, subject to applicable taxes. The minimum guaranteed payment for the first year will be ₹20 lakh per month, including GST.

After this, a monthly payment of ₹20 lakh plus GST will be made. Park Group will operate the hospital on an asset-light model, meaning it will invest in the hospital’s renovation, modernisation, and medical equipment without purchasing land or buildings. The effective date of the agreement will be April 1, 2027.

Dr. Ankit Gupta, Managing Director of Park Medi World Limited, stated that the Kanpur hospital will further strengthen Park Group’s presence in Uttar Pradesh. He explained that the operation and management model allows the company to quickly renovate an existing hospital to Park Group standards and open without investing significant capital in purchasing a hospital, land, or building, and without the long wait times typically associated with building a new hospital.

He stated that Park Group is expanding in Uttar Pradesh through various models, including hospital ownership, public-private partnerships (PPPs), and asset-light models. Through these models, the company aims to expand its presence in India’s largest and still underserved healthcare market. Dr. Gupta stated that the company is excited to offer healthcare services to the people of Kanpur under the Park brand.

Meanwhile, the company’s stock was trading 2.18% or Rs 6.10 lower at Rs 273.15 at the time of writing the report and on the NSE, the stock was trading 1.93% or Rs 5.40 lower at Rs 273.75.

Rupee falls 3 paise to 95.91 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee fell 3 paise to 95.91 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, facing pressure from a strong American currency and outflow of foreign funds. Positive domestic equity markets, however, supported the local currency, even as crude oil prices remained elevated amid heightened tension in West Asia, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.89 against the US dollar and fell further to 95.91, trading 3 paise lower from its previous close. The rupee settled 34 paise lower at 95.88 against the American currency on Tuesday, after weakening by 113 paise or more than 1 per cent in the preceding five sessions since the closing level of 94.43 recorded on September 4.

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