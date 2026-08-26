Share Market News: THIS company bags major contract to build 550-bed hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, stock gains: Check details here

The hospital will be built in a densely populated area of ​​Prayagraj, directly behind Arail Ghat. A portion of Arail Ghat is reserved for VIP darshan.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/park-medi-world-share-market-news-this-company-bags-major-contract-to-build-550-bed-hospital-in-uttar-pradeshs-prayagraj-stock-gains-check-details-here-8510446/ Copy

Stock market news

New Delhi: Hospital sector company Park Medi World Ltd announced that it has secured a major contract to build and operate a 550-bed multi-super speciality hospital in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The project was awarded to the company by the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. Through this project, Park Group is expanding its healthcare business in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the company, the hospital will be built on 3.22 acres of land. An investment of approximately ₹200 crore will be made. The hospital is targeted for completion within two years of the planned deadline. Once completed, Park Group will operate the hospital under a 45-year long-term lease.

The project also allows for future expansion. The company has been given the option to acquire an additional 2.47 acres of land after the fifth year of commercial operation (COD). This will allow the hospital to expand its facilities and capacity in the future.

The hospital will be built in a densely populated area of ​​Prayagraj, directly behind Arail Ghat. A portion of Arail Ghat is reserved for VIP darshan. This location is approximately 3 kilometres by road and 0.5 kilometres by boat from Sangam Ghat.

This will allow the hospital to benefit both pilgrims visiting Prayagraj, as well as the large population living in the city and surrounding areas. According to the company, once completed, it will be the largest private healthcare centre in Prayagraj.

A significant feature of this project is that the state government will also contribute to the hospital’s construction costs. The Prayagraj Municipal Corporation will reimburse the company ₹76.52 crore for the hospital’s construction. This means that this government assistance will cover approximately 38% of the company’s total construction investment of approximately ₹200 crore.

The company will have to pay a concession fee of Rs 18.10 crore per year for this contract, which will increase by 3% every year.

According to Park Medi World, Uttar Pradesh is one of the most populous states in the country and has a significant need for healthcare infrastructure. The state’s hospital bed availability per 1,000 population is significantly lower than the national average and the WHO standard of 3 beds per 1,000.

The company’s stock was trading at Rs 288.35, up 1.59% or Rs 4.50 on the BSE, and at Rs 288.05, up 1.41% or Rs 4 on the NSE at the time of writing the report.

Disclaimer: India.com provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions