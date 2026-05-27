Share Market News: This hospitality stock hits a fresh 52-week high- is there more upside potential? Find out the full details here

Occupancy is expected to be 60-65% during this period. In the second year, the company expects 40% growth, revenue of ₹140 crore, improved margins, and 70-75% occupancy.

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शेयर बाजार में भी जोश

New Delhi: Amid sluggish trading on the stock market on Wednesday, investors faced a significant opportunity to earn. Brokerage firm Choice Institutional Equities maintains a bullish view on hospital sector company Park Medi World Ltd., expecting a 21.7% upside.

Park Medi World shares were trading 0.42% or Rs 1.20 lower at Rs 286.30 on the BSE as of 2:10 pm and on the NSE, the stock was trading 0.27% or Rs 0.78 lower at Rs 286.50.

The brokerage has maintained a ‘BUY’ rating on the stock based on 18x EV/EBITDA valuation for FY28E and raised the target price to Rs 350 from Rs 320, implying an upside of around 21.7%.

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According to brokerage reports, in the recent management meeting of the company, the management said that in the coming time, the growth of the company will remain strong due to the benefits of capacity expansion, better case mix, lower ALOS, better payer mix and CGHS rate revision.

Regarding revenue and profitability from the company’s recently acquired new facility in Uttarakhand, management stated that the company’s new facility is expected to commence operations by the end of August 2026, with all 330 beds available from the outset. The company aims to achieve revenues of ₹100 crore, EBITDA of ₹20 crore, and PAT of ₹12 crore in the first year.

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Occupancy is expected to be 60-65% during this period. In the second year, the company expects 40% growth, revenue of ₹140 crore, improved margins, and 70-75% occupancy. The company is focusing on increasing ARPOB, increasing the share of super-specialty services, and utilizing advanced machinery.

Meanwhile, the company recently said it will acquire 100 per cent of the outstanding shareholding of The Medicity Hospital, Rudrapur, in an all-cash transaction valued at Rs 177 crore. The acquisition marks Park Group’s entry into Uttarakhand, expanding its presence into a sixth state.

The Medicity Hospital, Rudrapur, is multi-super speciality healthcare institution with a 330-bed capacity.