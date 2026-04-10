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Stock Market News: Shares of This company gains as it expends its footprint in Mohali, check full details here

Stock Market News: Shares of This company gains as it expends its footprint in Mohali, check full details here

The hospital's focus is on treating critical patients and will also provide better understanding and guidance to patients and their families to facilitate treatment and recovery.

Share Market News

Shares of Park Medi World Ltd., a hospital chain operating in North India, are seeing a significant rally today. At the time of writing the report, the company’s stock was trading at Rs 211.20, up 3.35%, or Rs 6.85, on the BSE, and at Rs 211.14, up 3.08%, or Rs 6.30, on the NSE.

This surge is driven by a significant development the company released today. In its latest exchange filing, the company announced that Park Group of Hospitals has opened a modern multi-superspecialty hospital in Panchkula and is also expanding its hospital in Mohali.

The company stated that this move will provide better access to advanced medical care for the people of Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh, reducing dependence on larger cities like Delhi. The new hospital will feature state-of-the-art diagnostics, modular operating theaters, critical care facilities, and services across multiple specialties, including cancer, neurology, orthopedics, and heart diseases, including robotic surgery.

The hospital’s focus is on treating critical patients and will also provide better understanding and guidance to patients and their families to facilitate treatment and recovery.

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Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ankit Gupta, Managing Director of Park Group of Hospitals, said, “The opening of the new hospital in Panchkula and the expansion in Mohali are major steps toward building a robust and integrated healthcare system in North India. With a capacity of approximately 850 beds in the Tricity region, patients will now have access to advanced treatment closer to home.”

He stated that the company’s focus is on providing excellent services in key specialties and leveraging technology to provide better and affordable healthcare. CEO Dr. Sanjay Sharma stated that the Panchkula hospital has been designed with patients’ needs in mind, with modern facilities and robust clinical systems, which will improve both the treatment experience and outcomes.

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