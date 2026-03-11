Home

Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company in focus after BUY call from brokerage Nuvama, Check key details

The company operates 14 multi-super specialty hospitals in Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, and Rajasthan, with approximately 3,250 beds (including approximately 870 ICU beds).

Amid the ongoing decline in the stock market on the third day of the trading week, leading brokerage firm Nuvama has given a BUY call on hospital sector company, Park Medi World Ltd and has expressed hope of an upside of 39%. The brokerage has given a target price of Rs 280 for the stock in its report, which is a 39% upside from its CMP of Rs 202. However, at the time of writing this news, the company’s stock was trading at Rs 203.30, down 0.66% or Rs 1.35 on the BSE and NSE at 10:33 am.

The brokerage said in its report that North India-focused hospital chain Park Medi World (PARKHOSP) can benefit from the shortage of hospital beds in India, increasing healthcare demand and the rapidly growing medical sector in tier-2 cities.

The company is rapidly expanding its network and plans to increase bed capacity to approximately 5,260 by FY28. This will involve creating new clusters in Haryana, Punjab, and the National Capital Region (NCR), and also entering underserved markets like Uttar Pradesh.

Additionally, the company is now focusing more on high-specialty services like cardiology, neurology and oncology, thereby increasing earnings per bed (ARPOB) and operating efficiency.

Additionally, earnings are improving due to the increasing share of private and self-pay patients in the patient payment mix. A 25–30% increase in CGHS rates, effective October 2025, will also support the company’s earnings. Considering all these positive factors, the stock has been given a ‘BUY’ rating and a target price of ₹280.

Last Tuesday, the company had informed in an exchange filing that Park Group of Hospitals has received approval for the launch of its new multi-super specialty hospital in Panchkula, which will start functioning from March 29, 2026.

