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Parle Industries jumps 5 percent amid Melody meme trend, but look at the twist before you buy shares

Parle Industries jumps 5 percent amid ‘Melody’ meme trend, but look at the twist before you buy shares

The rally came despite Parle Industries having no connection with Melody candies or Parle Products, the privately held company behind brands such as Parle-G, Melody, Monaco, KrackJack and Hide & Seek.

New Delhi: Shares of Parle Industries witnessed a massive jump and hit upper circuit after the video shared by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifting her a packet of Melody toffees during his visit to Rome. Amid a social media frenzy, the namesake company managed to gain despite having absolutely no connection with Melody toffees or Parle Products.

The rally came despite Parle Industries having no connection with Melody candies or Parle Products, the privately held company behind brands such as Parle-G, Melody, Monaco, KrackJack and Hide & Seek.

ALSO READ: PM Modi meets Italy PM Giorgia Meloni, shares ‘adorable’ pics, official talks later today

Here are some of the key details:

Parle Industries was incorporated in 1983 as Express Bottlers Services Pvt Ltd

It was later renamed Parle Software Ltd.

The company was originally promoted by the Parle-Bisleri group

The company now operates independently with businesses spanning infrastructure, real estate and paper waste recycling.

ALSO READ: PM Modi’s sweetest gesture for Giorgia Meloni wins heart, Netizens say ‘Rs 50 mein…’

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PM Modi’s sweetest gesture for Giorgia Meloni wins heart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a pack of Melody toffees during their meeting in Rome. The gesture also added a light-hearted moment to the high-level diplomatic meeting between the two leaders. Interestingly, Melody rhymes with Meloni.

The Italian PM later shared a short video on X. In the video, PM Modi can be seen handing over a bag of the popular Indian toffee. “Thank you for the gift,” she wrote in her post.

Thank you for the gift pic.twitter.com/7ePxbJwPbA — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) May 20, 2026

PM Modi’s sweet gesture quickly went viral on social media platforms, with users flooding the comment sections.

In the short video, the Italian PM could also be heard saying, “He gifted…a very, very good toffee.” Both leaders can be seen laughing over the exchange. The video quickly went viral on X, garnering a million views along with nearly 5,000 comments within an hour of being posted.

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