New Delhi: Budget Session of the Indian Parliament is all set to begin from January 31, 2021, according to various media reports. The session will begin with the address of the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind. He will address a joint sitting of both the houses, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha before the Budget is presented. The report also said that just like the last few years, the budget will be presented on February 1.Also Read - LIC IPO News: LIC May Be Valued At Rs 15 Lakh Crore, Will Make It Second Largest Company In India
“The Union Budget for 2022-23 will be laid in the Rajya Sabha after its presentation in Lok Sabha oh Tuesday, February 1 at 11:00 AM”, a letter by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs said, according to ANI. Also Read - Centre Extends Deadline for Filing Income Tax Returns Till March 15 | Details Here
The Budget session will take place in two parts. The first part will begin on January 31, 2022, and end on February 11, 2022. The second phase will begin on March 14, 2022, and conclude on April 8, 2022. According to the report, there will be no session on March 18, 2022, on the occasion of Holi. Over 400 staff members have been tested Covid positive ahead of the Budget Session. Also Read - Banks To Remain SHUT On These Two Days In February. Check Dates And Other Details Here
Budget 2022: What Is Budget Session? All You Need To Know Here
- In the Budget session of the Parliament, the Finance Minister lays down the ‘Annual Financial Statement’ or Budget before both the houses for approval.
- Budget 2022 Announcement Time: The budget will be presented at 11 AM on February 1, 2022.
- The Budget enlists a detailed account of the expected revenue and expenditure of the government in the upcoming financial year.
- The Finance Minister reads out a ‘Budget Speech’, declaring the most important points in the document, in the Lok Sabha.
- The entire Budget document may go up to a thousand pages.
- After Lok Sabha, the document is presented in the Rajya Sabha.
- The approval of the Budget in both the houses of the legislature is an obligation every government needs to meet.
- During this session, various standing committees deliberate and discuss the Demands for Grants by various ministries. This is reported to both the houses.
- The budget is presented under Article 112 of the Constitution of India.
- Before 2016, the budget was presented on the last working day of February. Then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley changed the norm.
- A separate budget was presented for the Railways. But now it has been merged with the original Budget.
- PC Mahalanobis is known as the ‘Father of the Indian Constitution’. However, the first budget of India was presented by James Wilson on February 18, 1860.