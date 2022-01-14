New Delhi: Budget Session of the Indian Parliament is all set to begin from January 31, 2021, according to various media reports. The session will begin with the address of the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind. He will address a joint sitting of both the houses, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha before the Budget is presented. The report also said that just like the last few years, the budget will be presented on February 1.Also Read - LIC IPO News: LIC May Be Valued At Rs 15 Lakh Crore, Will Make It Second Largest Company In India

"The Union Budget for 2022-23 will be laid in the Rajya Sabha after its presentation in Lok Sabha oh Tuesday, February 1 at 11:00 AM", a letter by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs said, according to ANI.

The Budget session will take place in two parts. The first part will begin on January 31, 2022, and end on February 11, 2022. The second phase will begin on March 14, 2022, and conclude on April 8, 2022. According to the report, there will be no session on March 18, 2022, on the occasion of Holi. Over 400 staff members have been tested Covid positive ahead of the Budget Session.

Budget 2022: What Is Budget Session? All You Need To Know Here