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Who is Parminder Singh, ex-Google MD whom Akash Ambani has brought in to lead Reliance-Meta AI venture?

Who is Parminder Singh, ex-Google MD whom Akash Ambani has brought in to lead Reliance-Meta AI venture?

Parminder Singh has been named as the CEO of the joint venture of Reliance and Meta Platforms. The announcement was welcomed by Reliance Jio Infocomm Akash Ambani. Here is all you need to about Parminder Singh

Reliance has named Parminder Singh as the CEO of new Reliance-Meta AI venture. Image courtesy: @parrysingh/X

Technology veteran Parminder Singh has been named as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Limited (REIL), a joint venture with Meta Platforms. As per the company, the appointment is effective immediately. The venture, called Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Limited (REIL), is seen as the company’s fast-growing enterprise AI space. While REIL has a stake of 70 per cent, Meta has a 30 per cent stake in the company.

Following the announcement, Singh took to the social media platform X to share the news with his fans and followers. Sharing it, he wrote, “Here’s some news. Over a year ago, I plunged into the AI journey to shape AI fluency with my venture, ClayboxAI. We received a tremendous response. But what’s life without a few unexpected twists?” He further said, “Sometime last year, I was approached by the Reliance Group to lead their new enterprise AI JV with Meta. Over the course of several conversations, it was clear that this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to shape Enterprise AI, not just in India, but beyond. So here we are.”

Here’s some news. Over a year ago, I plunged into the AI journey to shape AI fluency with my venture ClayboxAI. We received a tremendous response. But what’s life without a few unexpected twists? Sometime last year, I was approached by the Reliance Group to lead their new… pic.twitter.com/kmNIngRlYZ — Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) April 24, 2026

Let us take a look at Parminder Singh’s life and career.

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Who is Parminder Singh?

Parminder Singh is a well-known name in the Asia-Pacific tech industry and has worked in top global companies for over 30 years. Best known for his tenure at Google, he served as Managing Director and led the company’s Display Network across the Asia-Pacific region.

He went on to serve as Twitter’s Managing Director for Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. He has worked across the Asia-Pacific region and has helped build and scale digital businesses at a large scale. Apart from these, Singh has also held several important positions in his career, including Chief Commercial and Digital Officer at Mediacorp (Singapore). There, he led a major shift towards digital-first and AI-driven operations.

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Prior to joining this role, Singh was involved in the startup and advisory ecosystem. He co-founded ClayboxAI, a leadership advisory firm focused on AI, and also worked on WeKamp, an AI-driven community platform still in pilot mode.

Education and early career

According to his LinkedIn profile, Singh completed his MBA from Panjab University’s University Business School in 1993 and started his professional journey that year as a regional sales manager at HCL. He has served as the country sales head of Apple, marketing general manager of IBM, and also held senior leadership roles at global tech firms.

Although not much is known about his family, social media posts suggest his parents live in Delhi. He is married and has one son.

Akash Ambani welcomes new CEO

Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, Akash Ambani, welcomed Singh into the company, calling it an important step in building India’s AI future. He said that creating strong enterprise AI systems in India is a ‘generational opportunity’ and that REIL was built to lead this effort.

“Building India’s enterprise AI capability is a generational opportunity, and REIL was created to lead that charge. Parminder brings precisely the blend of global technology leadership, deep Asian market intuition, and executive credibility that this role demands. He has built digital businesses at scale, navigated complex transformations, and earned the trust of boards, engineers, and customers alike. Parminder’s appointment is a critical first step towards assembling a world-class team that will define enterprise AI in India, and set a benchmark well beyond it,” Akash Ambani said in a statement.

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