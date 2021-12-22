New Delhi: According to latest media reports, a direct flight between Kushinagar and Jammu airport is expected to begin soon. A.K. Dwivedi, director, Kushinagar International Airport, said that the flight would be started with a 70-seater aircraft and later a Boeing plane will be used if the number of passengers increase.Also Read - Switzerland Gets Direct Flights From India Again From January 10, 2022

The flight will help the devotees going to Vaishno Devi in a major way. Also, it will be convenient for Army personnel to travel. The flight is expected to benefit people from 20 districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the reports stated.

Dwivedi said, "The discussions between Airport Authority of India and air service provider companies are in the last phase and the flight for Jammu may start in February." Interestingly, Kushinagar airport is Uttar Pradesh's third international airport after Lucknow and Varanasi. It was inaugurated on October 20 this year, by PM Modi.

The airport has a land area of 589 acres, according to Airport Authority of India’s website. However, it is a single runway airport. The first flight from the newly-made airport took off on November 26, 2021. The Spicejet flight between Delhi and Kushinagar was the first flight that started operating from the airport.