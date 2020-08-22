New Delhi: Passengers in countries which have air bubbles with India won’t have to register themselves with Indian Missions before taking the flights to India, the home ministry said in a notification on Saturday. India has air bubbles with the US, the UK, France, Germany, UAE, Qatar, Maldives. It is in talks with 13 other countries for setting up air bubbles. The countries include Australia, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Nigeria, Bahrain, Israel, Kenya, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand. Also Read - Vande Bharat Mission: Over 3.5 Lakh Stranded Indians Repatriated, Says Civil Aviation Ministry

Bilateral air bubbles are agreements signed between two countries to resume international flights under certain conditions.

For passengers from other countries — flights under Vande Bharat Mission are flying such passengers — will have to register themselves with the Indian mission.

Earlier, civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said that air bubbles have been proposed with the neighbouring countries as well.

Air Bubbles are the only mode in which international flight operations have resumed in India.