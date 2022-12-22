Passengers Will No More Require To Take Out Gadgets, Wires During Security Checks At Airport. Find Out Why

Passengers may pass through security at airport without the hassle to keep out all devices in a sperate tray with this new technology that will be installed soon.

Passengers Will No More Require To Take Out Gadgets, Wires During Security Checks At Airport. Find Out Why (Representational Image, File)

Delhi: Taking out bunch of wires, devices during airport security check is always a hassle specially for gadget geeks. People also tend to miss out on small wires while picking up stuff from a separate tray, but now no more. Aviation security watchdog BCAS has recommended installation of scanners based on computer tomography technology at airports whereby passengers will not be required to take out electronic devices from their hand baggage before going through the scanner.

Currently, the scanners used at airports provide a two-dimensional view of the objects inside a hand baggage.

Jaideep Prasad, Joint Director General of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), said the regulator has proposed installing scanners based on computer tomography technology at airports that will provide a three-dimensional view of the objects in hand baggage.

“With such scanners, passengers will not be required to take out their electronic devices from hand baggage before going through the scanner,” he told PTI.

Benefit of scanner with three-dimensional view

Installation of such scanners is also expected to help in speeding up the security check in process at airports. In recent weeks, there have been complaints about congestion and long waiting hours at various airports, especially at the airport in the national capital. Authorities have put in place various measures and the congestion has eased.

According to the civil aviation ministry, some of the technologies deployed and proposed for deployment at sensitive airports include Computer Tomography Explosive Detection Systems (CT-EDS) machines and Dual Generator X-BIS machines.

“Direction has been issued for Minimum Technical specification for Perimeter Intrusion Detection System (PIDS). It has been installed at Delhi, Hyderabad and Bangalore airports… The Full Body Scanner at all airports is planned in a phased manner with all hypersensitive and sensitive airports on priority basis,” Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh told Lok Sabha on December 8.

Deployment of Radiological Detection Equipment (RDE) at airports is also planned in a phased manner.