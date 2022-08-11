New Delhi: Passport is an important identity proof document which can be used for several work-related purpose. However, just like any other document, a passport too has a validity and it needs to be renewed ahead of its expiration date. You can submit all your documents online in just minutes to renew your passport.Also Read - How E-Passport Is Going To Be Different From Current Ones, Explains Govt | Read Deets HERE

When a person applies for a passport renewal, he or she must submit a number of documents in addition to the application form. For passport renewal, the Passport Seva Kendra website includes a ‘Document Advisor.’ Documentation varies depending on the type of passport being renewed (regular/tatkaal) and the age of the applicant (minor/adult).

Documents Required for Passport Renewal

The general documents for most applications are as follows

Original old Passport

Self-attested copies of the first two and last two pages of the passport

Self-attested copy of the Emigration Check Required (ECR)/Non-ECR page

Self-attested copy of the page of observation, if any, made by the Passport Issuing Authority

Self-attested copy of the validity extension page, if any, with respect to the Short Validity Passport (SVP)

Proof of documents which eliminate the cause of issuance of Short Validity Passport (SVP)

Steps apply for passport renewal