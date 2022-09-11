New Delhi: An Indian passport, a document issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to citizens of the country, is used for the purpose of International travel. It also acts as an important identity proof document that can be used for several work-related purposes. An Indian passport is valid for a period of 10 years from the date of issue, after which it needs to be renewed.Also Read - WhatsApp UPI Payment: Want to Send Money To Your Colleagues? Check These Steps

Just like any other document, a passport too has a validity and it needs to be renewed before its expiration date. Those who wish to renew their passport can do so by applying online or through the nearest Indian Passport office. There can be various reasons to change photographs in a passport. One such example is growing from infant to child or child to adult, turban to non-turban, bearded to non-beard, and others. To change your photograph in the passport, you need to apply for a "Re-issue" of the passport.