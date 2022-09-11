New Delhi: An Indian passport, a document issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to citizens of the country, is used for the purpose of International travel. It also acts as an important identity proof document that can be used for several work-related purposes. An Indian passport is valid for a period of 10 years from the date of issue, after which it needs to be renewed.Also Read - WhatsApp UPI Payment: Want to Send Money To Your Colleagues? Check These Steps
Just like any other document, a passport too has a validity and it needs to be renewed before its expiration date. Those who wish to renew their passport can do so by applying online or through the nearest Indian Passport office. There can be various reasons to change photographs in a passport. One such example is growing from infant to child or child to adult, turban to non-turban, bearded to non-beard, and others. To change your photograph in the passport, you need to apply for a “Re-issue” of the passport. Also Read - Aadhaar-Pan Linking Latest Update: Check Whether Your PAN Card is Linked to Aadhaar Card?
Step By Step Guide to Change the Photograph online in a Passport
- Get Form 2 from the Passport Seva Kendra Office passportindia.gov.in. Candidates can also download it online
- If you are filling the form online, click on ‘Reissue of Passport’ from the ‘Administration section area
- Now click on the ‘Change in Existing Personal’ and select the relevant choice
- Now, Schedule an appointment at the nearest and closest Passport office. Submit the form and the payment/fees along with the required documents
- Another document required is a letter from the expert that has been marked by the candidate
- Soon, you will receive your new passport with the required changes
Step By Step Guide to Apply for Passport Online in India with Tatkal Service
- Visit the official website of the Passport department (passportindia.gov.in).
- Now, click on the register option. If you are not an existing user, you will have to create an account by clicking on ‘New User Register Now’.
- If already registered on the website, you can log in using the link ‘Existing User Login’.
- Two options, stating “Fresh” and “Reissue” will be displayed on the screen.
- Choose the applicable option from the list.
- Now, click on the “Tatkal” option under the given scheme type plans.
- Download the application form and fill up the form by providing the relevant details.
- Proceed with submitting the form.
- Finish the procedure of payment.
- Proceed with printing out the receipt of the online payment.
- Book your appointment at the nearest Passport Service Kendra (PSK) in your area for further process.