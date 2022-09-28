Passport Police Clearance Latest Update: To provide relief and improve people’s experience while availing passport related services, the government has decided to include the facility to apply for police clearance certificate (PCCs) at all online Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) across the country from today, September 28. “This step would significantly add to the availability of PCC appointments slots, and at an earlier date,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. The notification stated that the move would address the “unanticipated surge in demand” for PCCs.Also Read - Passport services will be accessed through Post offices

A Police Clearance Certificate is issued to passport applicants by the local police stations as per their residential address. It’s a mandatory requirement to get a passport as the authorities need to verify the applicant’s criminal records.

The certificate is also required when a person applies for employment, long-term visa, residential status or immigration to a foreign country.

Earlier, one could apply for a PPC online through the government’s Passport Seva portal or at the Indian Embassy/High Commission office in case of those residing abroad.

The decision is aimed at helping Indian citizens seeking jobs abroad and also for other PCC requirements “such as in the case of education, long term visa, emigration etc.”. According to the Consular, Passport and Visa Division of the MEA, PCCs are “issued to Indian Passport holders in case they have applied for Residential Status, Employment or Long-term visa or for immigration”.

Post Office Passport Seva Kendras, a joint initiative by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Department of Posts, offer passport-related services to the citizens. The initiative was launched to provide passport-related services at a wider scale to the citizens in smaller towns. Currently, 428 POPSKs are functioning across the country.