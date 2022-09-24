New Delhi: An Indian passport, a document issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to citizens of the country, is used for the purpose of International travel. It also acts as an important identity proof document that can be used for several work-related purposes. To augment and improve the delivery of passport services to Indian citizens, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) launched the Passport Seva Project (PSP) in May 2010. Passport Seva enables simple, efficient, and transparent processes for the delivery of passports and related services.Also Read - IRCTC Introduces Bharat Nepal Ashtha Yatra Tour Package. Check Dates, Prices, Destinations and Other Details

If you are planning a trip abroad and need to apply for a passport, go to the Passport Seva website. In this article, we have provided you with a step-by-step guide for submitting your passport application. Also Read - SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Register For 1673 Posts at sbi.co.in. Here's How to Apply

Here’s How to Apply For Passport Online

Visit the official website: www.passportindia.gov.in .

. Register yourself on the Passport Seva Online Portal.

You will be provided with a Login ID and password. Use the credentials to log in to the portal.

Click on the link that reads, “Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport”.

A new webpage will be displayed on your screen.

Fill in all required details in the form and enter submit.

Now, Click the “Pay and Schedule Appointment” link on the “View Saved/Submitted Applications” screen to schedule an appointment. It is to be noted that Online Payment has been made mandatory for booking appointments at all PSK/POPSK/PO. Online payment can be made using any one of the following modes: Credit/Debit Card (MasterCard and Visa), Internet Banking (State Bank of India (SBI) Associate Banks and Other Banks), and SBI Bank Challan.

Click the “Print Application Receipt ” link to print the application receipt containing the Application Reference Number (ARN)/Appointment Number.

Visit the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK)/Regional Passport Office (RPO) where an appointment has been booked, along with original documents.

Note: As per Passport Seva Portal, carrying a printout of the Application Receipt is no longer required. An SMS with your appointment details is also accepted as proof of appointment during your visit to Passport Office. Also Read - Blocked on WhatsApp? Here's How to Find Out