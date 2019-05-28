New Delhi: Here’s some good news for those upset over the hike in milk prices. Patanjali Dairy has launched a range of reasonably priced toned milk and butter products in Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Haryana and Maharashtra.

This comes in the wake of first Amul raising its price by Rs 2 per litre and then, Mother Dairy announcing a hike in the price of per packet by Rs 1.

Patanjali co-founder Ramdev said, “Patanjali is selling milk at Rs 40 per litre, which is Rs 4 cheaper than that of other companies.”

“Right now, we are aiming at providing at least 4 lakh litre milk daily. This would be a relief to consumers, as two leading dairy companies – Amul and Mother Dairy – have increased milk prices,” he was quoted as saying by a leading portal.

Ramdev added that his company buys milk directly from farmers. “We transfer money directly into the bank accounts of over 15,000 farmers,” he said.

Both Mother Dairy and Amul had cited an increase in production costs. On Monday, reports claimed that Delhi Milk Scheme (DMS) was expected to hike retail milk prices in the national capital. Animal Husbandry Secretary Tarun Shridhar had said that other cooperative milk brands like Nandini and Sudha were most unlikely to do so as state governments are cross-subsidising them on payments made to farmers.

Shridhar, however, ruled out any possibility of fixing a uniform retail price for milk across states given the variation in the cost of input and productivity of animals.

The DMS, set up in 1959, has milk production and packaging capacity of 5 lakh litres per day, besides a network of 1,298 outlets in the NCR.

“Both Amul and Mother Dairy have hiked milk prices. The DMS will soon follow suit as its retail prices are linked with Mother Dairy, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB),” Shridhar had said.