New Delhi: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, who is also the promoter of Patanjali Ayurved, has announced the details of the 4 Patanjali Group companies that will be going the Initial Public Offering (IPO) route in the next five years.Also Read - Baba Ramdev To Announce IPO Plans Of 5 Patanjali Group Companies Tomorrow

Patanjali Ayurved, Patanjali Medicine, Patanjali Wellness and Patanjali Lifestyle will be the 4 Patanjali Group companies that will be taking the IPO route, announced Baba Ramdev. Also Read - "Why is Baba Ramdev Accusing Doctors, Allopathy?" Asks Supreme Court

“We are preparing to get five listed Patanjali group companies by floating four new IPOs in next five years. After Patanjali Foods Limited, we are aiming to bring IPOs of our four other companies — Patanjali Ayurved, Patanjali Medicine, Patanjali Wellness and Patanjali Lifestyle.” Also Read - Yoga Day 2022: Its Significance Amid Covid, Moneypox Threats | EXPLAINED

Patanjali’s revenue increased to ₹10,664.46 crore in FY22 compared to ₹9,810.74 crore in the previous fiscal. However, net profit was marginally lower to ₹740.38 crore against ₹745.03 crore in FY22, the Mint reported.