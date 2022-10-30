New flights: There is good news for the pilgrims who visit Vaidyanath Jyothirling. Direct flight from Patna airport to Deoghar airport is about to start. IndiGo has taken a slot from DGCA for flights to this sector. Not only this, the winter schedule of 52 jets has been issued by Patna Airport, in which Indigo flight 6E 7944 / 7945 between the Deoghar-Patna-Deoghar sector is included.Also Read - Travel From Nagpur To Pune In Just 8 Hours Soon! Here Is How To Take The New Route

The arrival time from Deoghar to Patna airport is 12.25 during the day while take-off from Patna to Deoghar is at 12.45. It will take about 25 minutes to cover a distance of 200 km. According to IndiGo sources, the slot has been received but it will take time to start.

Direct SpiceJet flight is also going to start between Patna and Surat. There was a flight between Patna and Surat earlier but it was stopped. Now there are two flights from Patna to Ranchi, earlier there was one. The winter schedule will be in effect till November 30.

FIRST FLIGHT FOR DELHI AT 8.25 AM, LAST AT 9.40 PM

The new schedule has 18 pairs of aircraft in the Delhi-Patna-Delhi sector. The first flight from Patna is at 8.25 am. Earlier the first flight to Delhi was at 8.15 pm. The last flight for Delhi from October 30 is at 9.40 pm. Earlier the last flight was at 10 pm.

FIRST FLIGHT FROM CHENNAI AT 7:45, LAST TO DELHI AT 9.40

From October 30, the first flight at Patna airport will arrive from Chennai at 8.45 am and will leave Chennai at 8.35 am. SpiceJet will leave Delhi at 9.10 pm and depart at 9.40 pm. The first flight to Mumbai is at 2:15 pm.

6 FLIGHTS TO MUMBAI AND KOLKATA AND 4 TO BANGALORE

There are 6 flights each to Mumbai and Kolkata, 4 to Bangalore, and 3 to Ahmedabad. There are 2 flights each to Chennai, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Pune, and Ranchi. There is 1 flight each for Lucknow, Bhubaneshwar, Surat, and Amritsar.