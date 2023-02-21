Patron Exim Rs 16 Cr IPO Open For Subscription: Dates, Price, GMP & Other Key Details

Top Recommended Stories

Patron Exim is in the trading/distribution sector only and it doesn't engage in the manufacturing process. 

Updated: February 21, 2023 3:04 PM IST

By India.com Business Desk

New Delhi: Ahmedabad-based company Patron Exim, which engages in the trading and distribution of a wide range of pharmaceutical raw materials which is known as APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients), industrial chemicals, excipients, and solvents, has opened its initial public offering (IPO) today, 21 February 2023.

Patron Exim is in the trading/distribution sector only and it doesn’t engage in the manufacturing process. The Ahmedabad-based company is a member of a large group of businesses that also includes Cedac Medicorp, Evoque Remedies, Earum Pharmaceuticals, Auxilia Pharmaceuticals, Madrid Diamonds, Atlantis Exim, N G Overseas, and many others. The Group of Companies operates primarily in the pharmaceutical, chemical industries and adjacent industries.

As of Tuesday, 3 pm, the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category has been subscribed 0.01 times and retail portion has been subscribed 0.15 times.

PATRON EXIM IPO DETAILS

IPO Date21 February 2023 to 24 February 2023
Listing Date6 March 2023 (Tentative)
Face ValueRs 10 per share
PriceRs 27 per share
Lot Size4000 shares
Issue Size6,180,000 shares of Rs 10
(aggregating up to Rs 16.69 Cr)
Fresh Issue6,180,000 shares of Rs 10
(aggregating up to Rs 16.69 Cr)
Market Maker portion316,000 shares
Issue TypeFixed Price Issue IPO
Listing AtBSE SME
P/E (x)Rs 11.25 Cr
Market CapRs 62.59 Cr
NII (HNI) Shares Offered50 per cent of the Net Issue
Retail Shares Offered50 per cent of the Net Issue
Market MakerSUNFLOWER BROKING PVT. LTD.
Company PromotersMr. Narendrakumar Gangaramdas Patel and Mrs. Sushilabahen Narendrakumar Patel are the promoters of the company.

*Source: Chhittogarh

When it comes to promoter shareholding, the pre-issue shareholding is 97.6 per cent, and post the issue, the promoter shareholding will be 71.18 per cent.

Published Date: February 21, 2023 2:16 PM IST

Updated Date: February 21, 2023 3:04 PM IST

