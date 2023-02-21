Patron Exim Rs 16 Cr IPO Open For Subscription: Dates, Price, GMP & Other Key Details

Home

New Delhi: Ahmedabad-based company Patron Exim, which engages in the trading and distribution of a wide range of pharmaceutical raw materials which is known as APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients), industrial chemicals, excipients, and solvents, has opened its initial public offering (IPO) today, 21 February 2023.

Patron Exim is in the trading/distribution sector only and it doesn’t engage in the manufacturing process. The Ahmedabad-based company is a member of a large group of businesses that also includes Cedac Medicorp, Evoque Remedies, Earum Pharmaceuticals, Auxilia Pharmaceuticals, Madrid Diamonds, Atlantis Exim, N G Overseas, and many others. The Group of Companies operates primarily in the pharmaceutical, chemical industries and adjacent industries.

As of Tuesday, 3 pm, the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category has been subscribed 0.01 times and retail portion has been subscribed 0.15 times.

PATRON EXIM IPO DETAILS

IPO Date 21 February 2023 to 24 February 2023 Listing Date 6 March 2023 (Tentative) Face Value Rs 10 per share Price Rs 27 per share Lot Size 4000 shares Issue Size 6,180,000 shares of Rs 10

(aggregating up to Rs 16.69 Cr) Fresh Issue 6,180,000 shares of Rs 10

(aggregating up to Rs 16.69 Cr) Market Maker portion 316,000 shares Issue Type Fixed Price Issue IPO Listing At BSE SME P/E (x) Rs 11.25 Cr Market Cap Rs 62.59 Cr NII (HNI) Shares Offered 50 per cent of the Net Issue Retail Shares Offered 50 per cent of the Net Issue Market Maker SUNFLOWER BROKING PVT. LTD. Company Promoters Mr. Narendrakumar Gangaramdas Patel and Mrs. Sushilabahen Narendrakumar Patel are the promoters of the company.

*Source: Chhittogarh

When it comes to promoter shareholding, the pre-issue shareholding is 97.6 per cent, and post the issue, the promoter shareholding will be 71.18 per cent.

