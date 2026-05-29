Stock Market News: Shares of auto parts manufacturer trade higher as company profit increased in Q4 | Check details here

The company's net profit was ₹345.35 lakh, compared to ₹806.18 lakh a year earlier. Standalone operating revenue declined to ₹28,388.50 lakh. EPS also declined to ₹0.33, compared to ₹5.91 a year ago.

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New Delhi: The stock market is seeing a decline in afternoon trading. Meanwhile, shares of Pavna Industries Limited, a supplier of auto parts to major automakers including Bajaj, Kawasaki, Honda, TVS, Mahindra, Escorts, Royal Enfield, and others, are seeing some movement today.

The company released its latest exchange filing for Q4FY26 on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported consolidated net profit for the March 2026 quarter, rising to ₹240.51 lakh (approximately $1.81 billion), compared to ₹181.64 lakh (approximately $1.81 billion) in the same quarter last year. Quarterly consolidated revenue was ₹5,445.47 lakh (approximately $1.64 billion). Standalone net profit was ₹162.94 lakh (approximately $1.62 billion) and income from operations was ₹7,833.30 lakh (approximately $1.83 billion).

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However, the company’s consolidated net profit declined 57.2% to ₹529.21 lakh in FY26 from ₹804.28 lakh in the previous fiscal year. Consolidated revenue from operations also declined to ₹29,704.34 lakh, compared to ₹30,823.69 lakh in FY25.

On a standalone basis, the company’s net profit was ₹345.35 lakh, compared to ₹806.18 lakh a year earlier. Standalone operating revenue declined to ₹28,388.50 lakh. EPS also declined to ₹0.33, compared to ₹5.91 a year ago.

The company’s stock was trading at Rs 18, down 4.36% or Rs 0.82 on the BSE at 1 pm.

The company is a leading automotive parts manufacturer. It manufactures a wide range of high-quality and reliable parts for the automobile sector, including ignition switches, fuel tank caps, auto locks, handles, switches, oil pumps, carburetors, throttle bodies, injection systems, and casting components. In addition to automobiles, the company also supplies its products to agricultural and other industries, and operates in markets worldwide.

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