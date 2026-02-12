Home

Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company gain after its profit jumps 297 percent in Q3, check details here

Pavan Industries Limited was incorporated on April 19, 1994. The company manufactures reliable and high-quality automotive parts for a wide range of vehicles.

Share Market News: The stock of Pavna Industries Limited, a supplier of auto parts to passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and light and heavy commercial vehicles, is in the spotlight today. The company released its December quarter results after market hours on Wednesday, and the stock is trading in the green today. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 25.09, up 2.32% or Rs 0.57 on the NSE and on the BSE, the stock was trading at Rs 25, up 1.83% or Rs 0.45.

While releasing the results for the December quarter, the company said that its consolidated PAT in the December quarter increased by 297.37% on an annual basis to Rs 3.02 crore, which was Rs 0.76 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The company’s EBITDA grew 30.15% year-on-year to ₹9.54 crore in the third quarter of FY 2025-26 (Q3FY26), which was lower than that in the same quarter (Q3FY25) last year.

At the same time, the company’s revenue also increased with a strong growth of 36% to reach ₹108.03 crore, which is a good increase compared to the same quarter last year.

Swapnil Jain, Managing Director of the company, stated that Q3FY26 was a strategically important quarter for the company. During this period, operational momentum remained strong, and investments continued to support long-term growth. He stated that the company’s revenue increased by 36%, EBITDA increased by 30.15%, and net profit (PAT) increased by a significant 297.37%. This reflects the company’s strong business model and customer confidence.

The company’s customers are well-known OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) of the country, which operate in segments like passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, heavy and light commercial vehicles, and off-road vehicles.

Talking about the company’s clients, these include Bajaj, Kawasaki, Honda, TVS, Mahindra, Escorts, Royal Enfield, Ashok Leyland, Mahindra Wheels, Eicher Motors, Tork Motors, Revolt, Mahindra Electric and many other big companies.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.