Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company in focus as it seeks approval on several key resolutions, check details

The company said that the process of remote e-voting will start from 9 am on January 31, 2026 (Saturday) and will continue till 5 pm on March 1, 2026 (Sunday).

Pavna Industries Limited, a company that supplies auto parts to companies including Bajaj, Kawasaki, Honda, TVS, Mahindra, Escorts, Royal Enfield, has given important information in its latest exchange filing today. The stock was trading 0.29% lower, or Rs 0.05, at Rs 17.48 on the NSE as of 12:53 pm. In its latest filing today, the company said it has requested its members to approve certain resolutions through remote e-voting only.

These include empowering the Board to grant loans, guarantees, or security under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013; to grant loans, guarantees, security, or investments under Section 186; to approve significant amendments to related party transactions; and to approve new significant related party transactions.

The company currently has a market cap of ₹244.60 crore (US$2.4 billion). Its 52-week high is ₹55.15, reached on February 6, 2025, and its 52-week low is ₹16.50, reached on January 22, 2026.

Pavna Industries Limited was incorporated on April 19, 1994. The company manufactures reliable and high-quality automotive parts for a wide range of vehicles.

The company’s customers are well-known OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) of the country, which operate in segments like passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, heavy and light commercial vehicles, and off-road vehicles.

Talking about the company’s clients, these include Bajaj, Kawasaki, Honda, TVS, Mahindra, Escorts, Royal Enfield, Ashok Leyland, Mahindra Wheels, Eicher Motors, Tork Motors, Revolt, Mahindra Electric and many other big companies.

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Friday after a three-day rally, dragged by IT stocks and caution ahead of the Budget presentation on February 1.

Fresh foreign fund outflows and weak trends in global equities also added to markets’ weakness during initial trading.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 619.06 points to 81,947.31 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 171.35 points to 25,247.55.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.