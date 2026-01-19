Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company to be in focus after it expands production capacity with new manufacturing unit 

Home

According to the information shared, this Hosur plant, located close to many major vehicle manufacturers, is an important part of the company's long-term growth strategy.

Pavna Industries Limited, a small cap company that supplies auto parts to big companies including Bajaj, Kawasaki, Honda, TVS, Mahindra, has given important information to its investors today after the market closed, after which the company’s shares will be on the radar of investors on Tuesday, January 20.

The company today held the groundbreaking ceremony for its new state-of-the-art manufacturing unit in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, in its latest exchange filing. This is a significant step in the company’s growth journey, which will expand production capacity, strengthen its presence in South India, and better meet the changing needs of India’s automobile industry.

The company stated that the first phase of this unit will involve an investment of approximately ₹50 crore and will supply essential auto components. Production at the plant is expected to begin by the end of 2026.

Swapnil Jain, Managing Director of the company, said that today’s ceremony marks an important milestone in Pavana’s journey of continued growth and regional expansion. The Hosur facility reflects the company’s strategy to be closer to customers, improve operational efficiency, and meet the changing needs of the automobile industry in a timely manner. He added that this investment will increase production capacity, strengthen logistics, and benefit the local economy.

The company’s stock closed at Rs 19.40, down 5.04% or Rs 1.03 on the NSE today and at Rs 19.94, down 2.68% or Rs 0.55 on the BSE.

Pavan Industries Limited was incorporated on April 19, 1994. The company manufactures reliable and high-quality automotive parts for a wide range of vehicles.

The company’s customers are well-known OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) of the country, which operate in segments like passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, heavy and light commercial vehicles, and off-road vehicles.

Talking about the company’s clients, these include Bajaj, Kawasaki, Honda, TVS, Mahindra, Escorts, Royal Enfield, Ashok Leyland, Mahindra Wheels, Eicher Motors, Tork Motors, Revolt, Mahindra Electric and many other big companies.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.