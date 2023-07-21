Home

Pay By Palm: Amazon’s Next Level Cashless Technology That Requires Only A Hand Wave

The technology is already available at 200 locations across 20 U.S. states including Arizona, California, Idaho, Oregon and Mississippi.

New Delhi: Amazon has taken the whole concept of cashless payments to another level. In a fresh rollout, the tech giant is giving its customers another contactless way to pay for their groceries — with their palms.

Amazon on Thursday announced that its palm recognition service, called Amazon One, will be used for payment, identification, loyalty membership, and entry at over 500 Whole Foods and Amazon Fresh locations across the nation by the end of the year.

Customers who have subscribed to Amazon one can simply wave their palms over an Amazon One device to pay instead of pulling out a credit card or even a phone for Apple Pay. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can link your membership with Amazon One to apply any savings or benefits to your purchase as well.

“By end of year, you won’t need your wallet to pay when checking out at any of the 500+ U.S. @WholeFoods,” Amazon CEO Andy Jassy tweeted.

However, you don’t have to shop at Whole Foods alone to make use of Amazon’s new technology. According to the statement, many other businesses are implementing Amazon One as a payment, identification and secure entry tool.

As per CBS News, Panera Bread is one of the early adapters of this technology. Customers of Panera Foods can simply wave their hands above the device in order to pull up their MyPanera loyalty account information and pay for their meals. It also cited the exampled of Coors Field stadium in Colorado where customers trying to purchase alcoholic beverages can hover their palms over the Amazon One device to verify they are 21 or older.

How Safe Is This Mode Of Payment

This mode of cashless payment using palm is secure and cannot be replicated because the technology looks at both the palm and the underlying vein structure to create unique “palm signatures” for each customer, according to the company. And each palm signature is associated with a numerical vector representation and is securely stored in the AWS cloud, Amazon said.

“Unlike a credit card or password, an Amazon One palm signature can’t be replicated to impersonate a customer. That’s because Amazon One does not use raw palm images to identify a person. Instead, it looks at both the palm and underlying vein structure to create a unique numerical, vector representation—called a “palm signature”—for identity matching,” said the statement.

The customer data will be safeguarded in the AWS Cloud which is secured by 300 cloud security tools and 100,000 security partners from around the world. “In addition, Amazon One is protected by multiple security controls and has tamper-detection capabilities that will render the device unusable if meddled with.”

Amazon has assured that the company will never share palm data with third parties, under any circumstance, including in response to government demands, unless they’re required to comply with a legally valid and binding order.

Apart from that Amazon One is not interoperable with data provided by other sources. This is because Amazon One uses a proprietary combination of palm and vein imagery to recognize customers, making it unusable to third parties and unmatchable with data from other sources.

“We are always looking for new ways to delight our customers and improve the shopping experience,” Leandro Balbinot, chief technology officer at Whole Foods Market, said. “Since we’ve introduced Amazon One at Whole Foods Market stores over the past two years, we’ve seen that customers love the convenience it provides.”

