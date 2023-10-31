Home

Paytm Carnival Sale: Check Exciting Offers On Flight, Train, Bus Tickets This Festive Season | Key Details Here

Paytm is offering ‘Best Price Guarantee’ on air tickets that will be the lowest price offered to customers. If a lower price on any other platform is found the platform will provide 2X refund.

Paytm Carnival Sale: One97 Communications Limited (OCL) owned Paytm has launched multiple offers on travel booking which began on 27 October and will remain valid till 5 November. These offers promise to help all the travellers who are planning their vacation during the festive season. According to the company, there is a 15 percent instant discount on domestic flights and 10% off on international flights during the period offered by the Carnival Sale. The Carnival sale includes major airlines like IndiGo, Vistara, Air India, Air India Express, SpiceJet, Star Air, and Akasa.

Bank offers are also available that are valid on ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, RBL Bank and HSBC Bank along with zero convenience fees. Special discounted fares are available for students, senior citizens and Armed Forces personnel.

Paytm is offering a ‘Best Price Guarantee’ on air tickets that will be the lowest price offered to customers. If a lower price on any other platform is found the platform will provide 2X refund. The platform offers best price across 2,500 bus operators. Moreover, the platform also offers live bus tracking facility.

Paytm Carnival Sale: All You Need To Know

There is a 15% instant discount on domestic flights

10% off on international flights during the period offered by the Carnival Sale.

The Carnival sale includes major airlines like IndiGo, Vistara, Air India, Air India Express, SpiceJet, Star Air, and Akasa.

Bank offers are also available that are valid on ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, RBL Bank and HSBC Bank along with zero convenience fees.

Special discounted fares are available for students, senior citizens and Armed Forces personnel.

For train bookings, Paytm is offering zero payment gateway charges on UPI.

Paytm enables users to check the train status live and PNR status on the Paytm app enabling them to travel at ease.

With the launch of ‘Guaranteed Seat Assistance’, customers can confirm a seat while booking a train ticket so as to not get waitlisted.

Customers can also avail 20% instant discount on bus bookings using the promo code ‘CRAZYSALE’ in bus bookings

People can also save up to 20% on selected bus operators.

