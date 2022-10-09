New Delhi: Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Sunday tweeted saying he was unable to use 5G in Delhi despite buying a new phone for the same purpose. Tagging Airtel services, Sharma said he bought a new Google Pixel 6a recently only to use 5G services rolled out by internet-provided Airtel but that did not help.Also Read - 5G Sim Fraud: Gurugram Cyber Polices Issues Advisory. Here Is How To Be Safe

But why was he not able to use 5G?

“Hello @Airtel_Presence, even the Google Pixel 6a is not showing the 5G network option in Delhi. All upgrades are done and I bought this phone just to use 5G!” he tweeted. In a screenshot shared by the PayTm CEO, it showed that the 5G network was not listed as the preferred network type. It was because the mobile device manufacturer Google is yet to release a 5G software update. Tagging Google he asked if India should get a 5G handset upgrade soon. Also Read - How To Get Airtel 5G On Your Device? Follow These Simple Steps

Hello @Airtel_Presence , even the Google Pixel 6a is not showing 5G network option in Delhi.

All upgrades done and I bought this phone just to use 5G ! pic.twitter.com/lau3WetqzT — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) October 9, 2022

His tweet, of course, went viral in minutes with other people joining in, raising the same issue. “Same is happening on my iPhone 13 pro which has the latest software update,” a Twitter user wrote. Also Read - Airtel Rolls Out 5G Plus Services In THESE Cities. NO Sim Change Required

Same is happening on my Iphone 13 pro which has the latest software update. pic.twitter.com/QuYHrpyLqo — Prince Puri (@PrincePuri7) October 9, 2022

When was 5G launched?

Bharti Airtel launched 5G internet services on October 6. The company rolled out the service in eight cities. These cities are Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi. The company said users will not need to change their SIM card as the existing one will now be 5G-enabled.

Is my smartphone compatible?

According to the Airtel website, 5G models of companies like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, Realme and OnePlus are compatible. Some of the devices include Samsung Fold series, Galaxy S22 series, iPhone 12 series and later models, Realme 8s 5G, Realme X7 series, Vivo X50 onwards smartphones and other devices. Some companies are, however, yet to release software updates in order to make it compatible with 5G.