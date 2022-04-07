Paytm Latest News | New Delhi: Paytm’s CEO wrote a letter to the shareholders of the company stating that the company expects to break even at an operating EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortisation) by September 2023. The letter, shared by Sharma on his Twitter account, also said that the company disbursed 6.5 million loans in the last quarter, 48 per cent higher than the previous quarter.Also Read - IPL 2022: How Much Money Is Involved In Indian Premiere League Season 15?

The letter read, "I believe we should be operating EBITDA breakdown in next 6 quarters (i.e EBITDA before ESOP cost, and by the quarter ending September 2023), well ahead of estimates by most analysts." The CEO also mentioned that 'our shares are down significantly from the IPO price'. The shares of Paytm are down around 70 per cent from their IPO price of Rs 2,150 per equity share.

I just wrote a letter to our shareholders. A copy of that along with our last quarter’s business KPIs are here. Have a key announcement about my ESOPs and our operating EBITDA break even timelines. pic.twitter.com/SW3V7hPwkW — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) April 6, 2022

To Get Stock Grants Only When M-Cap Crosses IPO Level

Sharma also wrote that his stock grants will be vested to him only when the market cap of Paytm crosses the IPO level, on a sustained basis. This might bring some relief to the investors, who have been in dire straits due to the continuous fall in the Paytm share price.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had earlier barred Paytm Payments Bank from onboarding new customers. Media reports suggest that the central bank was uncomfortable with the 25 per cent Chinese ownership in One97 Communications Ltd, Paytm’s parent company.