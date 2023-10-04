Home

PayTm Down: Many Complain of Failed Transactions, Processing Issue

One97 Communications Limited (OCL) owns the brand Paytm, India’s leading payments and financial services company and the pioneer of QR and mobile payments

The users of One97 Communications Limited (OCL) owned Paytm, India's leading payments and financial services company and the pioneer of QR and mobile payments, on Wednesday complained of a technical glitch on the app. Many of them took to X to register their complaints. Responding to the issues raised by the users, the Paytm app said that the company is aware of the technical issue persisting in Paytm app. "We're aware of the technical issue persisting in Paytm app. We're sorry to place you in this situation and assure you to get it resolved at the earliest," the company said.

Talking to India.com, an IT professional from Noida said, “I paid my premium payment at about 1 pm and it was successful. Just imagine if I would have decided to do it now?

Paytm Users Took to X to register their complaints

“Even though I don’t have to use Paytm today but i wonder if it will get fixed by tomorrow morning because i have to send money to my sister,” said Alisha, a teacher from New Delhi.

