Paytm FASTag CANNOT Be Recharged After March 15, Here’s What You Have To Do

The last date of recharge for Paytm FASTag is March 15, 2024. What happens after that and what is the next step for the users, read to know...

New Delhi: Paytm has been in the news for quite some time and in a latest news development, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had asked the Paytm Payments Bank to wind down the operations and the initial deadline for the same was February 29, 2024. However, the deadline has been extended further, to March 15, 2024. According to RBI, “No further deposits or credit transactions or top ups will be allowed in any customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags, National Common Mobility Cards, etc after March 15.” In case you use FASTag and you are a Paytm FASTag user, you will not be able to recharge your cards after March 15. What will happen after that and what is the next step you must take…

No Recharge For Paytm FASTag After March 15; Here’s What To Do

As mentioned earlier, according to the order by RBI, Paytm FASTag users will not be able to recharge their cards after March 15, 2024. The tolls can be paid using the balance available in the cards but a new recharge will not be possible. Users will now have to deactivate Paytm FASTag and then but a new FASTag card. Read to know how..

How To Deactivate Paytm FASTag

The steps given below must be followed to deactivate Paytm FASTag..

The first way for deactivation is dialling 1800-120-4210.

Provide your registered mobile number.

And then your vehicle registration number/tag ID; customer support agent will close your FASTag card.

Another way is to open the Paytm mobile app and select ‘Help and Support’ in your profile section.

Now go to ‘Banking Services and Payments’ and then FASTag; click on ‘chat with us’ and get your account deactivated.

How To Buy And Activate New FASTag

To buy a new FASTag, first download the ‘My FASTag app’ from the Google Play Store or App Store.

Click on ‘Buy FASTag’ and access the e-commerce link.

On visiting this link, make the purchase and the card will be delivered to your address.

Once the card has been purchased, to activate it, click on the ‘My FASTag’ app.

Now, select the option that reads ‘Activate FASTag’.

Choose Amazon or Flipkart and enter the FASTag ID/Scan the code.

Feed your input details and it will get updated.

‘One Vehicle, One FASTag’ is an initiative which was started by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to enhance the efficiency of the Electronic Toll Collection System and also provide seamless movement at Toll Plazas.

