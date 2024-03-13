Home

Business

Paytm FASTag User Needs To Do This Before March 15; NHAI Issues Advisory Says ‘Switch To Other Bank FASTag’

Paytm FASTag User Needs To Do This Before March 15; NHAI Issues Advisory Says ‘Switch To Other Bank FASTag’

To ensure seamless travel experience and avoid inconvenience at toll plazas, NHAI has advised Paytm FASTag users to procure a new FASTag issued by another bank before March 15, 2024.

Paytm FASTag

NHAI in its press release has issued an advisory for Paytm FASTag users to switch to other bank FASTag before 15th March 2024.

To ensure seamless travel experience and avoid inconvenience at toll plazas, NHAI has advised Paytm FASTag users to procure a new FASTag issued by another bank before March 15, 2024. This will help in avoiding penalties or any double fee charges while commuting on National Highways.

In line with the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India regarding restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank, the Paytm FASTags users will not be able to recharge or top-up the balance post 15th March 2024. However, they can use their existing balance to pay toll beyond the stipulated date, it added

If you are a Paytm FASTag user, here is what you need to do before March 15

Can you pay toll using Paytm FASTag after March 15?

Till the point you have balance available in your Paytm FASTag you can continue to use it to pay the toll. But you won’t be able to add top-up balance or recharge henceforth. Which means, if the balance in your paytm FASTag is lower than the toll amount, your FASTag will stop working.

Port FASTag From Paytm Payments Bank To Another Bank?

Till 13th March there is no porting facility in FASTag which means you cannot port the existing FASTag from Paytm Payments Bank to any other bank.

Transfer Of The Balance From Paytm FASTag To Another Bank’s FASTag?

Currently the balance transfer option is not available in the FASTag. Either you can utilize the balance or close your FASTag and request a refund from Paytm Payments Bank.

How To Close Paytm FASTag?

If you want to close your Paytm FASTag you can call on a toll free number or do it via Paytm App. Paytm FASTag toll free number is 1800-120-4210. In case you chose the option to call you need to provide your registered mobile number along with the FASTag and Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) or Tag ID.

How To Raise Closure Requests Through Paytm App To Close FASTag

Go to the ‘services section’ of the Paytm app and select the ‘Manage FASTag’ option. Under which you will see an option named ‘close FASTag’. Select an appropriate reason for closing your FASTag and click on close FASTag.

How Much Time Will It Take To Close & Process The Paytm FASTag Refund?

It will take around 5-7 working days to close your FASTag. If you have raised a request to close your FASttag through Paytm app, it will display the message: “Your FASTag will be closed within 5-7 working days. Security deposit and minimum balance maintained will be refunded to your Paytm Payments Bank wallet.”

What To Do With The Paytm FASTag Pasted On Your Vehicle?

Once you submit the closure request on Paytm app or through a call, your FASTag becomes inactive. On the Paytm app it will show you a message “Kindly remove the FASTag from your vehicle and destroy it. It is recommended to upload the destroyed FASTag image,”

From Where Can I Purchase A New FASTag?

The NHAI has issued a fresh list of authorized banks that includes 39 bank banks and financial institutions, through whom you can purchase your new Fastag.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.