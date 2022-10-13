New Delhi: Digital payment giant Paytm on Thursday launched a Travel Sale for the festive season. The Paytm users can avail massive discounts on travel ticket bookings from the app starting October 13. The One97 Communications Limited (OCL) owned company is offering amazing deals on booking flight tickets across major airlines such as GoFirst, Vistara, Spicejet, AirAsia, and Air India during the Travel sale.Also Read - Singapore Airlines Holds Talks With Tata Group Over Vistara, Air India Integration: Report

The company is also offering special fares to students, senior citizens and Armed Forces personnel, in addition to zero convenience fee charges on booking flight tickets. A 100% refund on cancellation will be given to users under a no questions asked cancellation protect policy.

Here are some of the exciting deals:

The company is granting discounts of up to 18% on domestic travel tickets 12% on international flight tickets on credit card payments made through American Express, Axis Bank, and RBL Bank. RBL Bank customers can now get discounts on payments made with their debit cards. Paytm also features appealing deals on payments made using Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid, net banking, and other cards. The firm is providing up to 25% cashback on bus ticket purchases.

Paytm guarantees the cheapest bus tickets for reservations across more than 2,500 private operators under its Best Price Guaranteed offer, and users will receive a cashback of 2X the price difference.

For Trains:

Payments made with Paytm UPI for train tickets will incur no payment gateway charges.

New Paytm users who purchase train tickets will not be charged an agent service fee.

Users have a variety of flexible and comprehensive bus ticket booking options because of its extensive network of over 2,500 bus operators.

With enhanced inventories and additions, free cancellation and refunds, and travel insurance, the Paytm app offers a quick and simple ticket experience.

Paytm is one of the most popular online platforms for booking travel since it is an authorized travel company by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and an official partner of IRCTC.