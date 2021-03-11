Paytm Holi Sale 2021: This Holi, are you looking forward to buying a brand new smartphone? You can get amazing discounts on iPhone, Samsung and Oppo Smartphones. Paytm is providing cashback and off on bestselling smartphones, refurbished mobiles, and e-learning tablets. Also Read - Paytm Holi Sale 2021: You Need to Do This to Avail Up To 70 per cent Off, Cashback; Check Offers

Paytm Holi Sale 2021 Offer on Smartphones: You will get up to Rs 4,000 cashback on Apple iPhone, Rs 3,000 cashback on Samsung smartphone, Rs 2,500 cashback and 25 per cent off on Oppo smartphone. Paytm is providing up to Rs 4,000 cashback on bestselling smartphones from Oppo, Samsung and more starting at Rs 4,999. Apart from these, you will get no-cost EMI up to nine months, and an exchange offer.

Paytm is offering up to 60 per cent off and flat 10 per cent cashback on refurbished OnePlus, Redmi, iPhone smartphones.

Paytm is offering up to 40 per cent off and up to Rs 4,000 cashback on Lenovo, iPad, and Samsung e-learning tablets.

You will also get up to Rs. 3,000 cashback on mobile accessories.

While the Paytm Holi Shopping festival will go live from March 20 till March 29, you need to register now to avail of cashback benefits. “Enjoy The Biggest Offers This Holi with Maha Shopping Festival. The biggest sale of 2021 is almost here! Get ready to shop your heart out this Holi as the Maha Shopping Festival will be live from 20th March to 29th March, only on Paytm Mall. Enjoy your festivities with the biggest discounts, surprising cashbacks and a mind-blowing range of your favourite products. From electronics, gadgets, mobiles and appliances to clothing, footwear and accessories, Paytm Mall is ready to fulfil all your shopping needs this season!” Paytm said in a statement.

Customers, please note that “Cashback would be added as Paytm Cash, which is One97 Communications Ltd loyalty program. It can be used to pay for goods & services sold by merchants that accept ‘Pay with Paytm’,” as per details provided on Paytm website.