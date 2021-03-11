Paytm Holi Sale 2021: Paytm mall is starting its “Maha shopping festival” to celebrate the festival of colours Holi. Customers need to register now to “get exclusive 20 per cent cashback”. “Coming Soon! The biggest sale of 2021,” Paytm mall said in a statement. Paytm mall has said that there are “top offers” on a wide range of products such as smartphones, mobiles, and laptops, electronics, fashion, and home needs and appliances. Also Read - Paytm Mall Moves Operation From Noida to Bengaluru, to Hire 300 Workers

There are cashback offers of up to Rs 4,000 on iPhone, Samsung and Oppo smartphones along with off up to 60 per cent. You can get up to 60 per cent off on headsets, up to 50 per cent off on trimmers, up to 30 per cent off on pen drives, and up to 65 per cent off on power banks. Apart from these, one can avail of up to Rs 3000 cashback on headphones, headsets, speakers, and mobile accessories. Also Read - Etailers See Grooming Products, Kitchen Appliances in High Demand

One can get up to 40 per cent off on Dell, HP, Lenovo laptops, up to 70 per cent off on printers. One can get up to 45 per cent off on LG, BOSCH, LG air conditioners, up to 35 per cent off on refrigerators, 60 per cent off on Televisions, and 50 per cent off on washing machines. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A70s launched with 64MP camera: Price in India, availability, specifications, features

One can get up to 80 per cent off on T-shirts, a minimum of 70 per cent off on sarees, minimum of 60 per cent off on shirts and trousers.

One can get up to 80 per cent off and Rs 150 cashback on personal care range, up to 70 per cent off and 10 per cent cashback on dry fruits and sweets, and up to 80 per cent off and flat 10 per cent cashback on health devices.

There are offers on kitchen essentials. One can get up to 70 per cent off and 25 per cent cashback on kitchen appliances, and off on home furnishing range.

“The biggest sale of 2021 is almost here! Get ready to shop your heart out this Holi as the Maha Shopping Festival will be live from March 20 to March 29, only on Paytm Mall. Enjoy your festivities with the biggest discounts, surprising cashbacks and a mind-blowing range of your favourite products. From electronics, gadgets, mobiles and appliances to clothing, footwear and accessories, Paytm Mall is ready to fulfil all your shopping needs this season!” Paytm Mall said.