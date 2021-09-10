New Delhi: While there is a fair bit of time left for the much-awaited Paytm IPO to hit the market, it seems that valuation experts have started getting excited about the prospect of India’s leading digital payments and financial services platform’s upcoming initial public offering. Paytm is aiming to raise a staggering USD 2.2 billion through the IPO which has been touted to be India’s largest initial public offering, as per IANS report.Also Read - INS Dhruv: Here's Why the Missile Tracking Ship Adds So Much To India's Defence Capabilities
Paytm IPO Valuation, Prediction
- Award-winning Professor of Finance at the Stern School of Business at New York University Aswath Damodaran recently said in an interview with an Indian news channel that he would place his bets on Paytm.
- “Paytm has some real potential because I think this is a business which is huge, payment processing and financial services is huge. If I can get Paytm at the right price, I would want it in my portfolio,” said Damodaran, as per an IANS report.
- Damodaran teaches equity valuations at Stern, and is also referred to as the “dean of valuation”.
- Multiple other startups like Ola are also reported to be aiming for a stock market debut. When asked about what makes a company or sector interesting, Damodaran said, “There are two things I look for sectors that are likely to be disrupted: one is how big the market is. Financial services is a huge market, automobiles is a huge market. The other thing that I look for is the existing status quo, as per IANS report.
- “One indicator that a business is going to be disrupted is if nobody’s happy — customers are not happy, companies are not happy, regulators are not happy. Let’s face it, that’s the state of the game right now in financial services. I think there are sectors where disruption is going to come simply because things are not working the way it is right now,” according to IANS report.
- But if he had to choose between Paytm and Ola? “I would prefer Paytm to Ola because the ridesharing business is a complete disaster around the world. Ridesharing is one of those businesses where they have figured out how to grow but nobody seems to have figured out how to make money and it’s not just Ola, it’s Didi, Grab, Uber, Lyft,” he said in the interview, IANS reported.
- Paytm offers payment services, commerce and cloud services, and financial services to 333 million consumers and over 21 million merchants, as on March 31, 2021.
- Paytm is India’s largest payments platform based on the number of consumers, number of merchants, number of consumer to merchant transactions and revenue, as on March 31, 2021, according to an IANS report.