New Delhi: Paytm’s Gross Merchant Volume (GMV) has witnessed more than a 100 per cent growth in just one year. In Q1FY22, Paytm’s GMV hit Rs 1,469 billion in Q1FY22, which was Rs 697 billion in the first quarter of FY21. In the whole of FY21, Paytm’s GMV stood at Rs 4,033 billion – highest in the payments industry, according to an IANS report.Also Read - Silsila Sidnaaz Ka Releases on Voot: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill’s Romantic Film Brings Back Memories From Bigg Boss

Paytm IPO Details, Paytm IPO Prospectus, Paytm GMV 2021