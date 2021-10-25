New Delhi: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Paytm is all set to hit the market. Digital financial services firm has received market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) approval for its Rs 16,600 crore, as per a PTI report. Paytm is also mulling to skip the pre-IPO share sale rounds to fast-track listing, the PTI report says.Also Read - Paras Mhambrey Applies For Team India's Bowling Coach Job

Paytm IPO Price, Size