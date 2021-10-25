New Delhi: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Paytm is all set to hit the market. Digital financial services firm has received market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) approval for its Rs 16,600 crore, as per a PTI report. Paytm is also mulling to skip the pre-IPO share sale rounds to fast-track listing, the PTI report says.Also Read - Paras Mhambrey Applies For Team India's Bowling Coach Job
Paytm IPO Price, Size
- The proposed IPO of Paytm, if successful, would be the largest such offer. Coal India’s Rs 15,200-crore IPO in 2010 is the country’s largest one till date. Paytm is also looking at a valuation of Rs 1.47-1.78 lakh crore, as per the PTI report.
- According to the draft IPO documents, Paytm was aiming to raise Rs 8,300 crore through fresh issue of equity shares and another Rs 8,300 crore through the offer-for-sale route.
- Paytm founder, managing director and chief executive Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Alibaba group firms will dilute some of their stake in the proposed offer-for-sale.
- Alibaba group firm Antfin (Netherlands) Holding BV is expected to sell at least 5 per cent stake to bring its shareholding below 25 per cent to comply with regulatory requirements, according to a source.
- As per the documents, investors selling stake include Antfin (Netherlands) Holding BV (which has a 29.6 per cent stake), Alibaba.Com Singapore E-Commerce Private Ltd (7.2 per cent) and Elevation Capital V FII Holdings Ltd (0.7 per cent).
- Moreover, Elevation Capital V Ltd (which has a 0.6 per cent stake), SAIF III Mauritius Company Ltd (12.1 per cent), SAIF Partners India IV Ltd (5.1 per cent), SVF Panther (Cayman) Ltd (1.3 per cent) and BH International Holdings (2.8 per cent) will also sell stake.
- The company has proposed to use Rs 4,300 crore for growing and strengthening the Paytm ecosystem, including through acquisition of consumers and merchants and providing them with greater access to technology and financial services.
- Paytm plans to earmark Rs 2,000 crore for business initiatives, acquisitions and strategic partnerships and up to 25 per cent of the total fund raised through the IPO for general corporate purposes.
- According to the documents, Paytm’s merchant base grew to 2.11 crore as on March 31, 2021 from 1.12 crore in March 2019, and gross merchandise value (GMV) almost doubled to over Rs 4 lakh crore in the financial year (FY) from Rs 2.29 lakh crore in FY 2019.
- Paytm offers payment services, commerce and cloud services, and financial services to more than 333 million consumers and over 21 million merchants (as on March 31, 2021).