New Delhi: Paytm IPO allotment status is out and investors can check whether they have allotted shares of One 97 Communications Limited or not. The shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE this week. If successful, it will become India's largest initial public offering.

Paytm IPO Allotment Status

You can check Paytm share allotment status by visiting https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

You need to go to “Status of Issue Application” section.

To check the status of your application, please enter details such as issue type, issue name, application number and Permanent Account Number (PAN).

Paytm IPO Date, Review

The IPO opened for subscription on November 8 and the subscription period was closed on November 10.

The initial public offering has a face value of Rs 1 per equity share.

Paytm IPO price is between Rs 2,080 to Rs 2,150.

It has a market lot of six shares and minimum order quantity six shares.

The initial public offering has an issue size of Rs 18,300 crore. It has a fresh issue of Rs 8,300 crore and an offer for sale aggregating up to Rs 10,000 crore.

Paytm IPO Subscription status

Paytm IPO was subscribed 1.89 times overall. The initial public offering was subscribed 2.79 times in QIB segment, 0.24 times in NII category, 1.66 times in RII segment, as per data on Chittorgarh website.