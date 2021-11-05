New Delhi: The much awaited Paytm IPO is hitting the market next week as the subscription period for the mega initial public offering will commence on Monday, November 8. Ahead of the subscription period, the digital payments and financial services firm had raised Rs 8,235 crore from anchor investors.Also Read - Paytm IPO: Paytm Will Open There IPO On Monday, November 8, 2021 | Watch Video To Know Price Per Share

Paytm IPO Date – Subscription Period

Paytm IPO subscription period is commencing from November 8. The three-day subscription period is closing on November 10. Also Read - Paytm IPO Subscription To Open On November 8; Price, Size Details

Paytm IPO Review, Price Band, Details

Paytm IPO has a face value of Rs 1 per equity share.

The initial public offering has a share price of Rs 2,080 to Rs 2,150 per equity share.

It has a market lot and the minimum order quantity of 6 shares.

The IPO will be listed at BSE and NSE.

Paytm IPO has an issue size of Rs 18,300 crore. Out of the total, the fresh issue is Rs 8,300 crore and an offer for sale is Rs 10,000 crore.

Among the anchor investors, Blackrock had invested Rs 1,045 crore, GIC Rs 533 crore, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Rs 938 crore. UBS, RWC, and Standard Life Aberdeen have also made investment. With this Paytm has already secured 45 percent of its Rs 18,300 crore initial public offer.

Paytm’s Rs 18,300 crore initial share sale offer, if successful, will become the biggest in the country after Coal India’s IPO back in 2010 when the state-owned company had raised Rs 15,200 crore. Also Read - Paytm Set to Launch India's Biggest IPO Worth Rs 16,600 Crore. All You Need to Know