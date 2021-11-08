New Delhi: The much awaited Paytm IPO today is opening for subscription. If successful, the initial public offering of One 97 Communications will become India’s most successful IPO. The subscription period of Paytm IPO begins today and it will close on November 10.Also Read - Paytm IPO: Should You Subscribe? Details You Need To Know

Paytm IPO Date, Price Band, Review Details

The initial public offering has face value of Rs 1 per equity share.

Paytm IPO price has been fixed at Rs 2080 to Rs 2150.

It has a market lot of 6 shares and minimum order quantity of 6 shares.

The IPO will be listed at BSE and NSE.

The issue size of Paytm IPO is Rs 18,300 crore. Out of the total, the fresh issue is Rs 8,300 crore and an offer for sale is Rs 10,000 crore.

Ahead of its initial share sale, the digital payments and financial services firm had raised Rs 8,235 crore from anchor investors. With this, Paytm has already raised 45 per cent of its IPO.

Paytm’s anchor investment size alone is equal to eight largest company IPO in the country so far.

Paytm operator One97 Communications implied a valuation of Rs 1.48 lakh crore while announcing the details of its IPO.

Paytm IPO lead managers are Axis capital Limited, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, HDFC Bank Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, and Morgan Stanley India Company Pvt Ltd, as per details on Chittorgarh website.