New Delhi: The subscription period for the initial public offering by One 97 Communications Limited, the parent company of Paytm, has closed. Investors are now waiting for the announcement of share allotment of Paytm IPO. The IPO, if successful, will be India's largest initial public offering.

Paytm IPO Share Allotment

Paytm IPO share allotment is likely to be done on November 15, according to a report in Chittorgarh website.

Investors can check Paytm IPO share allotment status at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

The shares will be listed at BSE and NSE.

Paytm IPO Subscription Status

The digital payments and financial services platform Paytm has closed the bid or offer for its IPO by being 1.89 times oversubscribed.

As per data from the exchanges, the subscription at the end of Day 3 saw the largest IPO being over 2.79 times oversubscribed by qualified institutional buyer (QIB) and 1.66x by retail investors. A total of 9,14,09,844 Paytm shares have been bid for, as opposed to the 4,83,89,422 shares available.

The Paytm IPO has seen surplus demand rushing in as QIBs, domestic institutional investors and mutual funds bid on the final day of the IPO offer.

Paytm IPO Price Band, Review

Paytm IPO has a face value of Rs 1 per equity share.

The initial public offering price band fixed between Rs 2080 and Rs 2150 per equity share.

The IPO has a market lot of 6 shares and minimum order quantity 6 shares.

Paytm IPO has an issue size of Rs 18,300 crore. Out of the total, the fresh issue is Rs 8,300 crore. The IPO has an offer for sale is Rs 10,000 crore.

Paytm, which started off as a mobile wallet in 2009, has gone on to add many more businesses — Paytm Payments Bank, Paytm Payments Gateway, Paytm Payout, Paytm Money, Paytm Insider, Paytm Insurance, Paytm Postpaid (Buy Now, Pay Later), Paytm for Business, Paytm Credit Cards, Paytm First Games along with utility bill payments, offline merchant payments, rental payments, content and much more, according to an IANS report.

The company has seen a huge uptick in its revenues driven by its payments and financial services offerings. The company's revenue is up by 46 per cent to Rs 9,480 million in Q1FY22, from Rs 6,494 million in Q1FY21, according to the IANS report.